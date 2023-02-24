Michael Patton Advising: Fixed for Life – What Can an Annuity do for You?
With stock and bond markets both faltering over the past year, it’s easy to see why more near-retirees have a newfound appreciation for fixed annuities — insurance contracts that guarantee a specified rate of return. A fixed annuity maintains its value regardless of market conditions, and yields on these products have risen in response to the higher interest-rate environment.
When you purchase a fixed annuity, you are shifting the risk for future investment returns to the insurance company. It’s also a way to create a pension-like income stream for retirement, starting right away or when you are older.
Income for Now or Later
An immediate fixed annuity is usually purchased at the beginning of retirement, often with a lump-sum premium. The fixed payments start within 12 months from the date the annuity is purchased and continue for the duration of the contract.
Read Full Article Here:https://www.pattonadvising.com/Fixed-for-Life-What-Can-an-Annuity-Do-for-You.c10020.htm
