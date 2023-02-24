 

State Police Calls: Rimersburg Man Victim of Scam in Beaver Township

Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CarAcademy (1) (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents: 

Rimersburg Man Victim in Theft by Deception Incident

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Friday, February 24, troopers investigated an incident of theft by deception on State Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

According to police, $180.00 was stolen from the victim. around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17.

Police say the victim is a known 22-year-old Rimersburg man.

PFA Violation in Clarion Township

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Friday, February 24, troopers launched an investigation into an alleged PFA violation in Clarion Township.

Police say the violation took place around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, February 18.

The victim is a 48-year-old Clarion woman.

