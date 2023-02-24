 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Sweeney Announces Candidacy for Union School Board

Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-IxLhVQp4NP (1)RIMERSBURG, Pa. — Terry Sweeney, a resident of Madison Township, has announced his candidacy for the Union School Board.

Sweeney is a graduate of Karns City School District and has worked for the County of Butler as a 9-1-1 dispatcher for the past 31 years.

He is a lifetime member and past 19-year-term president of the Bruin Volunteer Fire Department. Additionally, he has prior elected official experience and has served on various appointed boards.

Sweeney “points to his almost 40 years of community service experience as an asset” that he will bring to the Union School District Board of Education.

“I’d like to see an expansion of classes that teach real-life skills, so students will be better prepared for the real world when they graduate,” Sweeney said. “I also recognize that college isn’t for everyone and want to assure students have access and guidance for other options, such as entering the skilled trades industry. I believe the Career Center is a great start for these students.

“We have a great staff at Union School District, and I believe it is paramount that management and staff work as a cohesive team to produce the best educational experience for our students,” Sweeney continued. “We need to do all we can to graduate well-educated productive members of society.”

Terry lives in Rimersburg with his wife Mary and their dog Marley.

“I look forward to a chance to serve my community as a member of the school board and hope the citizens will put their trust in me at the ballot box on May 16,” Sweeney noted.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.