Sweeney Announces Candidacy for Union School Board

RIMERSBURG, Pa. — Terry Sweeney, a resident of Madison Township, has announced his candidacy for the Union School Board.

Sweeney is a graduate of Karns City School District and has worked for the County of Butler as a 9-1-1 dispatcher for the past 31 years.

He is a lifetime member and past 19-year-term president of the Bruin Volunteer Fire Department. Additionally, he has prior elected official experience and has served on various appointed boards.

Sweeney “points to his almost 40 years of community service experience as an asset” that he will bring to the Union School District Board of Education.

“I’d like to see an expansion of classes that teach real-life skills, so students will be better prepared for the real world when they graduate,” Sweeney said. “I also recognize that college isn’t for everyone and want to assure students have access and guidance for other options, such as entering the skilled trades industry. I believe the Career Center is a great start for these students.

“We have a great staff at Union School District, and I believe it is paramount that management and staff work as a cohesive team to produce the best educational experience for our students,” Sweeney continued. “We need to do all we can to graduate well-educated productive members of society.”

Terry lives in Rimersburg with his wife Mary and their dog Marley.

“I look forward to a chance to serve my community as a member of the school board and hope the citizens will put their trust in me at the ballot box on May 16,” Sweeney noted.

