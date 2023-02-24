 

Vehicle Slams into Guide Rail Along I-80 in Monroe Township

Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police ResponseMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in Monroe Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this accident happened around 9:59 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, on Interstate 80 West, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 39-year-old Fredy J. Maldonado-Benitez, of Newark, N.J., was traveling in the right lane when he lost control of his 2013 Hyundai Elantra, and it traveled off the roadway, struck a guide rail on the right side of the road, and then rotated 360 degrees.

Maldonado-Benitez and a passenger—30-year-old Bendren R. Rivera Caballero, of Newark, N.J.—were not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Maldonado-Benitez was charged with a traffic violation.

