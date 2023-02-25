Man Accused of Breaking into Clarion Borough Apartment, Assaulting Residents & Injuring Responding Officer

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man is in custody after police say he broke into a Clarion Borough residence and assaulted two individuals, as well as injuring a responding officer.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Clinton Anthony Bonetti, of Butler, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

Clarion Borough Police Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Wilson Avenue in Clarion Borough around 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, February 19, for a report of a break-in, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival at the residence on Wilson Avenue, officers found Clinton Bonetti on the floor of the apartment. The residents stated Bonetti did not live there, and they had never seen him before, the complaint states.

They explained they were asleep when one of the residents heard a strange noise and banging coming from the living room. She went out and found her front door open, and Bonetti was in her apartment. She screamed at him to get out and then tased him because he wouldn’t leave, according to the complaint.

Bonetti left the residence and ran into the neighboring apartment through the side door that was unlocked. The female from the first apartment followed Bonetti into the neighboring apartment because she saw the side door open, the complaint notes.

As Bonetti entered the neighboring apartment, the resident was also asleep, but he was awakened by loud music and heard someone in the apartment. He came out and yelled at Bonetti to get out of the apartment. Bonetti then slapped the female resident from the first apartment, the complaint indicates.

The resident from the neighboring apartment then put Bonetti in a headlock because he was trying to attack him as he punched him a few times, according to the complaint.

The female from the first apartment tased Bonetti again to try to get him to stop. Bonetti then said “kill me,” the complaint states.

The complaint states that the residents then called 9-1-1.

Officers arrived at the Wilson Avenue apartments and found Bonetti on the ground and he was “acting like he was passed out.” An officer could see him continuing to open his eyes indicating “he could understand what the officer was saying.” As officers began to roll Bonetti over and place him under arrest, Bonetti resisted arrest until the handcuffs were put on. He then began to kick both officers, the complaint states.

Bonetti continued to resist arrest until he was finally put in the cruiser, the complaint states.

It was noted that Bonetti caused injury to an officer’s right thumb, left pinky finger, and right leg during the scuffle, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 19, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Crim Tres-Break Into Structure, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI to designated individuals, Felony 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce, Misdemeanor 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, at 11:00 a.m., with Judge Quinn presiding.

