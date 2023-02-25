 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, February 25, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 40. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday – Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 45. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers. Low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

