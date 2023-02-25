 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Greek Brown and Wild Rice Bowls

Saturday, February 25, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This fresh rice dish tastes like the Mediterranean in a bowl!

Ingredients

1 package (8-1/2 ounces) ready-to-serve whole grain brown and wild rice medley
1/4 cup Greek vinaigrette, divided

1/2 medium ripe avocado, peeled and sliced
3/4 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/4 cup pitted Greek olives, sliced
Minced fresh parsley, optional

Directions

-In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the rice mix and 2 tablespoons vinaigrette. Cover and cook on high until heated through, about 2 minutes. Divide between 2 bowls. Top with avocado, tomatoes, cheese, olives, remaining dressing and, if desired, parsley.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


