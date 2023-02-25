Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Greek Brown and Wild Rice Bowls

This fresh rice dish tastes like the Mediterranean in a bowl!

Ingredients

1 package (8-1/2 ounces) ready-to-serve whole grain brown and wild rice medley

1/4 cup Greek vinaigrette, divided



1/2 medium ripe avocado, peeled and sliced3/4 cup cherry tomatoes, halved1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese1/4 cup pitted Greek olives, slicedMinced fresh parsley, optional

Directions

-In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the rice mix and 2 tablespoons vinaigrette. Cover and cook on high until heated through, about 2 minutes. Divide between 2 bowls. Top with avocado, tomatoes, cheese, olives, remaining dressing and, if desired, parsley.

