Clarion Elementary Students Duct Tape Principal to the Wall

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) Many people believe that duct tape has many uses.

Just ask Clarion Area Elementary Principal Roger Walter as he hung taped to the wall of the elementary school.

It turns out that duct tape is even a good incentive when the PTO tries to increase donations for school supplies.

It all started when the PTO learned that the teachers were short on school supplies to finish out the school year.

PTO developed a supply drive where each student that brought in supplies was given a piece of duct tape per supply item to tape up Principal Walters to the wall.

Echoing something that might be found within the pages of a Captain Underpants book, the idea of taping a principal to the wall was a tremendous success.

“It’s just a continuation of events we’re trying to make school an enjoyable and engaging place,” Walter told exploreClarion.com. “For the last few years, the district has been making this a community hub, realizing that education is a huge component of it, but so is happiness, social and emotional well-being, and student engagement.”

Ashley Luton of the PTO said, “He truly loves doing things for the students and graciously agreed to it as a classroom-wide assembly.

“Each grade level had its own color of duct tape. We ended up with 92 students who brought in 660 items.”

Teachers Mrs. Natalie Anderson and Mrs. Danielle Lopez helped the PTO facilitate while parents were at work. The duct tape assembly took place on Friday, February 17, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Each student in the building was allowed to take a piece of tape to secure the principal to the wall.

Parents Meghan Schmader, PTO Secretary Lisa Ochs, and Rachel Butterbaugh sorted the school supplies, distributed them to teachers, and left extras in the faculty room for any teachers to use for the rest of the year.

Walter has also dressed as Elf on a Shelf for the last two winters the week prior to Christmas. His routine includes dressing up, sitting on the school roof, hanging out in trees, riding a bicycle through the parking lot, and playing music.

“The PTO is always looking for more parent volunteers,” Luton said. “Our next meeting is March 15 at 7:00 p.m. in the Clarion Area Elementary School.”

Walter is no stranger to accepting these types of roles at the school.

“We say ‘Good Morning’ to greet kids, we take music outside, and open the car doors and greet everybody as they arrive,” Walter continued.

“A lot of these ideas aren’t mine. They land in my lap because the staff thinks they’re cool, and the principal is the one that would be the public figure to do them. I definitely wouldn’t take the credit. I’d say a lot of the staff comes up with the ideas.

“We did a fundraiser last week where the kids slimed me because we raised a certain amount of money for the American Heart Society.”

No matter if it is getting ducked tape to a wall or slimed, Walter wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’m never going to say no to those things because I think it’s going to bring some happiness to our kids, and there are some lasting benefits.”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.