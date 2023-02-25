Due to Verizon Network Maintenance, Several PennDOT Driver Licensing Services Will Be Unavailable Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Friday, February 24, announced that Verizon network maintenance will impact the operations of the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency’s (NHTSA) Problem Driver Pointer System (PDPS), rendering several driver licensing services unavailable on Saturday, February 25.

The Verizon network maintenance affects all states nationwide, including Pennsylvania. The network maintenance will conclude at 12:00 p.m., and these services will resume at 12:01 p.m.

The Verizon telecommunication services are provided to PennDOT by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA). AAMVA is a nonprofit organization that develops and serves as an information clearinghouse for state, provincial, and territorial officials in motor vehicle administration, law enforcement, and highway safety.

Due to this Verizon network maintenance impacting NHTSA and AAMVA, PennDOT will not be able to access the PDPS, as required by law, before issuing driver’s license products and will not be able to perform many driver’s license-related transactions.

The following driver’s license transactions will be unavailable at PennDOT Driver License Centers and PennDOT’s Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from opening to approximately 12:01 p.m.:

– Initial issuance, renewals, and duplicate commercial and non-commercial driver license transactions;

– Initial issuance of a driver’s license for out-of-state transfers;

– Initial learner permit or duplicate learner permit, and commercial learner permit transactions; and

– Any other transaction that results in the issuance of a driver’s license product.

Road testing will be available as scheduled, but PennDOT will be unable to issue a Driver’s License immediately upon completion. PennDOT will make arrangements to return for processing with those individuals who successfully complete their skills testing.

Applications for photo IDs, Medical Examiner Certificate (MEC) transactions, or those customers with an existing camera card (without changes needed) seeking a photo will be processed normally.

Services through PennDOT’s third-party authorized online agents will also be affected by the Verizon network maintenance, and they will also be unable to provide renewals and duplicates of driver’s license products Saturday morning.

While most online services will be unaffected, the following services will also be unavailable on Saturday from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.:

– REAL ID renewals or duplicates;

– Non-REAL ID non-commercial driver’s license duplicates.

