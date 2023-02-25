Forest Area Golf Team Visits Indoor Facility at Robert Morris

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) — The Forest Area golf team traveled to Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 18th to utilize their indoor golf facilities.

The five players were able to putt, drive, and practice their short game.

They are working hard in the off-season to improve both the Forest Area golf program and their individual skills.

The Fires are led by first-year coach, John Wortman.

