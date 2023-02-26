7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 13 to 18 mph.
Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then rain showers between noon and 4pm, then rain showers, possibly mixed with sleet after 4pm. High near 44. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday Night – Rain showers, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all rain after 7pm. Low around 36. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 23 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Wednesday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday – A chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
