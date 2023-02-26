All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ronald Foringer
Ronald Foringer served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Ronald H. Foringer
Born: February 2, 1937
Died: February 6, 2023
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958.
He also served the community through his membership with the Leatherwood Church.
He was laid to rest in the Leatherwood Cemetery in Porter Township.
Click here to view a full obituary.
