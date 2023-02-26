Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caramel-Pecan Sticky Buns

These scrumptious sticky buns are a huge hit wherever they go!

Ingredients

1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast

3/4 cup warm water (110° to 115°)



3/4 cup warm 2% milk (110° to 115°)1/4 cup sugar3 tablespoons canola oil2 teaspoons salt3-3/4 to 4-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

Filling:

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup sugar

3 teaspoons ground cinnamon

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup coarsely chopped pecans

Directions

-In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add the milk, sugar, oil, salt and 1-1/4 cups flour. Beat on medium speed for 2-3 minutes or until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough.

-Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface. Roll into an 18×12-in. rectangle. Spread butter to within 1/2 in. of edges. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over butter. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal. Cut into 12 slices.

-Combine brown sugar and cream; pour into a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Sprinkle with pecans. Place rolls cut side down over pecans. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Bake at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until well browned. Cool for 1 minute before inverting onto a serving platter.

