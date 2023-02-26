Forest Service Announces Scoping Comment Period Open for Project in ANF

MARIENVILLE, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service proposes multiple activities to enhance forest health within a project area known as Madlick in the Allegheny National Forest.

The proposal includes timber harvesting, reforestation, wildlife and aquatic habitat improvements, changes, and improvements to forest roads, and the treatment of non-native invasive plants.

This project would allow the Forest to achieve a diversity of tree species, contribute to a healthy and resilient ecosystem, and help restore, retain, and regenerate oak habitat.

Located in the Marienville Ranger District, “The Madlick project’s proposed activities would implement Forest Plan goals and objectives as it addresses forest health concerns. It will also increase the resiliency of the forest,” said District Ranger Rob Fallon.

He noted that this project addresses serious challenges to sustainable forest health and water quality. “The scoping documents describe these challenges in detail, along with our proposals to address them. I am interested in hearing your concerns, issues, or suggestions regarding our proposed activities,” encouraged Fallon.

“Your comments will help us determine whether we need to refine the proposed action or develop alternative ways to accomplish our objectives,” he added.

Please submit comments by March 29, 2023, through any of the following methods:

Mail: Rob Fallon, District Ranger, Marienville Ranger District, 131 Smokey Lane, Marienville, PA, 16239

Fax: (814) 927-2285; ATTN: Rob Fallon

Email: online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63444. Click on Comment/Object on Project, located on the right side of the webpage under the Get Connected sidebar. If uploading attachments, please use file formats compatible with Microsoft Office or Adobe Acrobat.

Verbal: comments will be accepted by phone Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Marienville Ranger District office (814) 927-5700.

Comments, including the names and addresses of those who comment, are considered part of the project record and are available for public review. Maps and additional information about this project are available at: Madlick Project.

