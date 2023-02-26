Man Life-Flighted to Pittsburgh Hospital Following Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 62

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man was life-flighted to Allegheny General Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Route 62 on Friday night.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this accident happened around 7:31 p.m. on Friday, February 24, on U.S. 62 at its intersection with Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 74-year-old Paul L. Bell, of Oil City, and 20-year-old Logen E. Lasonis, of Tionesta.

Police say Bell was stopped in his 2014 Toyota RAV 4 at a properly posted stop sign northbound on Horsecreek Road at its intersection with U.S. 62. Lasonis was traveling northbound on U.S. 62 in a 2015 RAM 2500 pickup, towing a trailer.

According to police, Bell entered Lasonis’ lane of travel in the northbound lane of Route 62. Lasonis swerved his pickup to the left in an evasive driving maneuver to avoid hitting Bell’s Toyota; however, the Toyota struck the RAM pickup. The Toyota rotated clockwise striking the RAM pickup’s trailer, resulting in damage to a utility pole at the northeast corner of the intersection. The Toyota then continued traveling approximately 135 feet northbound on Route 62 and hit the end of a guide rail along the eastern berm of the northbound lane of Route 62 and stopped. This was the Toyota’s final resting position.

Police say the RAM pickup’s trailer subsequently disconnected from the pickup as a result of the impact and then rolled over and stopped off the roadway along the western berm of the southbound lane of Route 62. The pickup continued traveling northbound on Route 62 and struck the same guide rail located along the eastern berm of the northbound lane of Route 62 and stopped approximately 55 feet north of the Toyota’s final resting position. This was the RAM pickup’s final resting position.

Bell suffered severe injuries and was transported to UPMC Northwest Medical Center where he was subsequently flown by LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital, of Pittsburgh, according to police.

Police say Lasonis reported no injuries.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Bell was charged with a traffic violation.

Community Ambulance Service, Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department, Minich’s Towing, and Venango Towing assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.