UPDATE: Shippenville Man Surrenders After Surveillance Image Released in Theft Investigation

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 30-year-old Shippenville man surrendered to Clarion-based State Police after he saw a photo of himself on exploreClarion.com.

According to court records, 30-year-old Matthew Ryan Schussler, of Shippenville, is facing the following charge:

Theft Property Lost Etc. By Mistake, Misdemeanor 1

A criminal complaint that was released on February 24 alleges the following:

On February 10, a PSP Clarion Trooper was dispatched to the Coin Laundry in Monroe Township, Clarion County for a reported theft. Upon arriving, the trooper spoke with a victim who related he had $300.00 and a change purse stolen from him.

The trooper was able to get a photo of the suspect from the business’s surveillance video.

The trooper then sent the photo to exploreClarion.com, and the news site published the photo.

According to the complaint, Matthew Schussler came to PSP Clarion on February 15 and reported that he wanted to turn himself in. Schussler related he took the purse and spent all the money.

According to court records, a preliminary arraignment is scheduled for March 22 at 9:45 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill.

