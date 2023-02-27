 

DUI Driver Flees Traffic Stop on Route 36

Monday, February 27, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle pursuit was initiated shortly after a traffic stop on State Route 36 in Farmington Township on Thursday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, a trooper observed multiple violations on a 2011 Chevrolet while monitoring the flow of traffic near State Route 36 and Breezemont Drive, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 7:29 p.m. on Thursday, February 23.

Police say after the traffic stop was conducted, the operator fled, and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle was ultimately stopped, and the driver–a known 24-year-old Leeper man– was taken into custody. It was also determined that the operator was under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

The operator was taken from the location to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw and then transported back to PSP Marienville for processing.


