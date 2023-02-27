7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayShowers, mainly after 2pm. High near 44. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
TonightShowers, mainly before 1am. Low around 36. Windy, with a southeast wind 21 to 26 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
TuesdayA slight chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
WednesdayA slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ThursdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
Thursday NightA chance of rain and snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
FridayRain and snow showers. High near 38. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday NightRain and snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
SaturdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 39.
