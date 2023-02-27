Beverly A. Lineman, age 85 of Cranberry, passed away Thursday morning, February 23, 2023 at UPMC Northwest.

Born October 3, 1937 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Laura French Bly.

She married Robert D. Lineman on July 6, 1955 and he survives.

Beverly was a homemaker and a member of the former Van United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed baking, sewing, decorating for the holidays, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband; four children: Dixie Denny of Titusville, Dennis (Linda) Lineman of Florida, Terri Ann (Jerry) Melat of Oil City and Gary (Terri) Lineman of Cranberry; four grandchildren: Justin, Janyl, Natasha and Evan, and five great grandchildren: Alex, Zachery, Lochlan, Nathan and Matthew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald, and infant sister and a son-in-law, Robert Denny.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank caregivers Jody, Lois, Lori and Jenn for their exceptional and continued care.

There will be no calling hours or services.

A private interment will be held in the Rockland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Beverly A. Lineman to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346 or online at venangocountyhumanesociety.org.

Online condolences may be sent to Beverly’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

