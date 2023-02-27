Brookville Grad Dworek Breaks His Own SRU Long Jump Record at Conference Championships; D9 Products Grossman, Blauser Also Shine



LEWISBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Bryan Dworek accomplished another of his lofty goals.

Winning a Pennslyvania State Athletic Conference championship.

(Pictured above, Brookville grad and SRU senior Bryan Dworek/photo courtesy of Slippery Rock University)

The Brookville graduate and senior on the Slippery Rock University men’s track and field team won the conference title in the long jump with a leap of 7.46 meters (24 feet, 5¾ inches), breaking his own SRU record of 7.44 in the event, on Saturday at Bucknell University.

He helped The Rock place second as a team in the PSAC Indoor championships.

Dworek achieved his winning and record-breaking jump in his final attempt of the finals in an event where the competition was fierce.

The top four athletes jumped 7.41 meters or better.

Dworek was sitting in fourth place before his championship leap.

Dworek wasn’t done.

On Sunday, he placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.29 seconds and also ran a leg of the 4×400-meter relay for SRU, which took first.

It was also a pretty good weekend for two more District 9 alums.

Moniteau graduate Kendall Grossman stunned the field in the pole vault by clearing 3.65 meters (11-11¾) to win the PSAC title.

Grossman, a junior, came into the championships as the 10th seed.

Freshman and A-C Valley grad Baylee Blauser also earned points for The Rock women this weekend, helping SRU to a third-place finish in the PSAC.

Blauser was fifth in the long jump at 5.60 meters (18-4½) and sixth in the triple jump at 11.20 meters (36-9).

