Cecil R. Ashbaugh

Monday, February 27, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-CFooGvoJcVyyCecil R. Ashbaugh, age 84 of Knox, passed away early Friday morning, February 24, 2023 at Alleghany General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born September 5, 1938 on the family farm on Ashbaugh Hill, he was a son of the late Milford “Pete” Ashbaugh and Minnie Wencil Ashbaugh.

Cecil graduated from Keystone High School in 1956.

He was honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant from the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Cecil married the former Lois Monrean on June 20, 1958.

The couple would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this coming June.

He delivered milk for Country Belle and Mongs Dairy, worked at Knox Auto Supply and retired from Fulton Forest Products.

Cecil was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Knox where he served on church council and the St. Paul’s Union cemetery board.

“Cecil Ashbaugh Day” was celebrated at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on June 26, 2022.

He volunteered for many years for Pack and Troop 56 and was their transportation chairman.

Cecil enjoyed the Gaithers, country music, gardening and spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife, Lois; two sons: Chris (Mimi) Ashbaugh of York and Neil (Jill) Ashbaugh of Butler; daughter-in-law Sandy Ashbaugh of Shippenville, and six grandchildren: Nathan (Christina), Ian (Katie), Jordan (Ashley), David (Carah), Cecelia and Theodore “TJ”.

Cecil is also survived by his brother, Melvin (Cathy) Ashbaugh and sister, Nancy (Robert) Watkins, both of Knox; numerous nieces and nephews and special friends Steve and Michelle Hepfl and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ray Ashbaugh in 2020; brother Russell Ashbaugh, and sisters Yvonne Barlett and Joselyn Ashbaugh.

Family and friend will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road, Knox.

Military honors will be accorded at 11 a.m. Tuesday, in the church, by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.

Funeral services will immediately follow in the church with Reverend Doug Dyson, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Paul’s Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Cecil R. Ashbaugh to Knox Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 636, Knox, PA 16232 or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 587, Knox, PA 16232

Online condolences may be sent to Cecil’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


