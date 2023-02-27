Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Alfie
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Alfie!
Alfie is a female Basenji mix puppy.
She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, she appears to know the commands sit and shake, and is walking well on a leash.
Alfie was returned to the rescue center because she was not getting along with the other dog and kitty in the home.
It is preferred that her new home be one without small children.
For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
http://www.toptierfcu.org/
