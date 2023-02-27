 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Fingers

Monday, February 27, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Everyone will begin requesting these tasty chicken fingers once you introduce them to your family!

Ingredients

6 boneless skinless chicken breasts (6 ounces each)
1 egg, lightly beaten

1 cup buttermilk
1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup seasoned bread crumbs
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
Oil for frying
Minced fresh parsley, optional

Directions

-Cut the chicken into 1/2-in. strips; Combine the egg, buttermilk and garlic powder in a shallow dish; add chicken. Turn to coat.; cover and refrigerate for 2-4 hours.

-Drain and discard marinade. In another shallow dish, combine the flour, bread crumbs, salt and baking powder; add chicken. Toss to coat.

-In a deep cast-iron or electric skillet, heat oil to 375°. Fry the chicken in batches until golden brown on both sides, 4-5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. If desired, sprinkle with parsley.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


