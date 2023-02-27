 

Clyde J. Shelkey

Monday, February 27, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ojVzmZxyVPcpClyde J. Shelkey, age 85 of Grand Rapids, passed away on February 24, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Harriet Shelkey; sisters, Marian Bentley, Darlene Pickering; and brothers, Lester Shelkey, Ronald Shelkey.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mae; children, Denise Shelkey, Cynthia Shelkey; and sisters, Doris Johnston, Gloria Crain, Susan Smith, and Nancy Scheider.

Clyde was born and raised in Muskegon, MI where he graduated from Muskegon Heights High School.

He was employed for 26 years as a sales representative for Quaker State Oil Refining Corporation.

Clyde was a voracious reader, and loved college football.

The University of Michigan Wolverines never had a more loyal fan.

Clyde was a loving husband and doting father and will be greatly missed.

Private service was held by the family.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.gerstfuneralhomes.com/.


