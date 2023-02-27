Emergency Workers Called to Scene of Crash on Route 322

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency workers were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in Elk Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in around 2:37 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, for a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 322, near Maple Drive, in Shippenville, Elk Township, Clarion County.

Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 3:57 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report soon.

