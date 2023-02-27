Featured Local Job: Secretarial Position

Clarion Area School District is hiring a full-time 200 day secretarial position effective March 15, 2023.

Required Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent (GED).

Ability to effectively use word processing, database, spreadsheet, and email software.

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Ability to communicate clearly and concisely in oral and written form.

Ability to work under pressure and maintain flexibility.

Ability to perform the essential functions, with or without reasonable accommodation.

Strong human relations skills, with adults and students, which have created a positive and inviting work environment.

Must possess or be able to obtain required clearances.

Essential Functions: Under the direction of the administration these positions provided secretarial support for a variety of functions within the school.

Answer telephones, take messages, greet visitors, make appointments, and provide information.

Type and enter data for letters, schedules, reports, forms, and other materials.

Effectively uses the automated purchasing system, student information system, and substitute calling system.

Maintain proficiency in the use of office technology to meet administrative needs.

Maintain filing systems, student records and attendance reports.

Order and receive supplies, and checks invoices.

Assist with registration and transfer of student records.

Restrict access to all unscheduled guests.

Receive & distribute miscellaneous items to students: lunches, backpacks, shoes,

Compose routine correspondences.

Compose routine correspondences. Distribute mail and supplies.

Provide coverage to other secretarial positions as needed.

Other Functions:

Assist School Psychologist in various tasks/duties.

Perform duties related to entry and withdrawal, residency determination, and billing of students at the Clarion Psychiatric Center as well as various other related tasks.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Please send Cover Letter, Resume and References to Dr. Joseph Carrico, Clarion Area School District, 221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214. Application Review to start immediately and continue until position is filled.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.