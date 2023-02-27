Frank Comunale, III

Age 91 of Marienville, formerly of Churchill, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Beloved husband of the late Darlene Elizabeth (Getsko) Comunale.

Loving father of Frank Joseph (Kim) Comunale and Darla Rose Ford.

Proud grandfather to Nicole (Travis) Miller, Courtney (Tyler) Podvasnik, Kristina Kerr, Kayla (Mike) Stadelman, Sierra Ford, and Dylan Ford.

Great-grandfather to Weston Kerr, Landen Christman, Kinsley Stadelman, and Trey Podvasnik.

Also survived by his sisters, Janine Alexander and Cathy (John) Hazard.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rose (Andelmo) Comunale, Jr.; and sisters, Mary Annette Painter and Adelaide Frazier.

Frank honorably served in the US Navy as a Third Class Radio Operator for eight years.

Following his military service he ran heavy equipment for Frank Randolph Excavating and went on to begin his career as a security guard for Westinghouse R & D Center where he retired after 32 years of service.

During his time at Westinghouse, he worked part-time as a Churchill Borough Police Officer from 1960-1978.

Frank served as Mayor of Churchill Borough for 10 years and also was the President of the PA State Mayors Association for three and a half years.

From 1988-2001 Frank served his community as District Court Judge of Allegheny County until his retirement at age 70, and then as Senior District Judge of Allegheny County retiring at age 75.

In his downtime, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and skeet shooting with his family.

Friends will be received Monday, February 27, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950).

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Burial will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

