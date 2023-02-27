Jean Marie Bajorek, 75, a well-known resident of 1035 Liberty Street, Franklin; and well-loved longtime Franklin Area School District elementary school teacher, died peacefully Monday, February 20, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following complications of a stroke she suffered only days earlier.

She was born to September 12, 1947 in Franklin, a twin child of the late: Peter and Stella Kuffel Bajorek.

Jean attended the former Sacred Heart School at St. Patrick’s in Franklin, and graduated in 1965 from Franklin High School.

She was a 1969 graduate of Mercyhurst College in Erie, earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

She then went on to attend Clarion University where she earned her Master’s Degree in Education in 1972.

As noted earlier, Jean was beloved by her students during their days in the classroom, as well as fondly remembered by them into her retirement.

She had formerly taught 1st and 2nd grades at the former Utica Elementary School; 3rd grade at Central Elementary School in Franklin; and 2nd grade at Sandycreek Elementary School, from where she retired in 2004.

Jean was a devout member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin, where she served as a lector; religious education teacher; a volunteer at St. Patrick Community Food Pantry; and as volunteer librarian at the former St. Patrick School.

Jean was a longtime auxiliary board member and volunteer at both the former Franklin Hospital, and at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

She was an avid reader; and always looked forward to her daily walks throughout Franklin.

Always meticulous, Jean loved home décor and decorating; caring for her flowers; and pristinely maintaining her yard at home.

She will be forever missed by all those whose lives she touched, and by all those who loved her!

Jean is survived by her twin brother, James J. Bajorek and his wife, Maribeth of Gainesville, GA; and by her dear sister-in-law, Patricia Bajorek also of Franklin; in addition to two nieces: Tessa Miller and her husband, Matthew of Oil City; and Tami Bowman of York; and by three great nieces: Sydney Miller; Kendall Miller; and Elizabeth Bowman.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her dear brother, Robert V. Bajorek.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial, Monday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, pastor, presiding.

Immediately following Mass, all are welcome to Cenedella Hall at the former St. Patrick School for lunch and a time of fellowship.

Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery shall be private.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Jean’s name to either: St. Patrick Church Cemetery Fund; or to St. Patrick Community Food Pantry.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

