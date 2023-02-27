Joesphine Agnes Sweitzer Kumm, 40 , of Falls Creek, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 23, 2023 after a short battle with cancer.

Born November 21, 1982, Joesphine was the daughter of Maxine and Orval Sweitzer.

Joesphine graduated from Rocky Grove High School then received a bachelor degree from Pitt University.

She worked for Shop & Save, the Caring Place and S.A.M. Inc.

On November 12, 2022, Joesphine married Christopher Kumm who survives.

Joesphine enjoyed fashion, books, family get togethers, her dogs, scary movies, singing and helping others.

She loved spending time with family and friends and especially loved being an aunt.

Along with her husband and parents Joesphine is survived by her siblings Micah (Jessica) Sweitzer of Shippenville, Opie Sweitzer of Cranberry, Montana Sweitzer of Cranberry, Luci Sweitzer of Meadville and Jess Sweitzer of Utah and her nieces and nephews Kaden Sweitzer of Shippenville, Aliviah Sweitzer of Shippnville, Brianna Munchak of Curwensville, Aspen Bradford of Curwensville, Ambra Allan of Phillipsburg, Nick Allan of Morrisdale and Janelle McGunigel of Williamsport.

Joesphine was preceded in death by her grandparents Orval and Mary Sweitzer and George and Agnes Ross and numerous aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM on Sunday, February 26 and 10 to 11 am on Monday February 27, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM in the funeral home with Pastor Gary Stewart of the Curwensville Presbyterian Church officiating.

Interment will follow at the Nickelville Cemetery.

In lieu of flower the family requests memorial be made to the Clarion Sunshine Project, PO Box 303, Clarion PA 16214.

Friends can share memories and leave condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

