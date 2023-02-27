Kenneth Orlo Williams Jr., 84, of St. Clairsville, OH passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.

He was born August 7, 1938, in Titusville, PA a son of the late Kenneth Orlo Williams Sr. and Edith (Schneider) Williams.

Kenneth was a retired electrical engineer with AEP, a member of East Richland Evangelical Friends Church, the Council of the Church’s food pantry for over 20 years, and a U.S. Army veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Williams Johansen.

Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy (Nelson) Williams of St. Clairsville; a son, Steven Williams of Forney, TX; a daughter, Merit Williams of Newark, OH; three grandchildren, Patrick Williams, Rachel (Alex) Cole, and Sydney Williams.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Council of the Church’s Food Pantry.

Arrangements By Toothman Funeral Home, St. Clairsville.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.toothmanfuneralhome.com/.

