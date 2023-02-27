Linda (File) Emanuele, 81, of 315 West Fourth St., Oil City, PA., passed Feb. 25, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born Feb. 19, 1942, she was the daughter of Gerald and Maude (Russell) File of Rouseville, PA.

Linda was a 1960 Oil City High School Graduate.

Following school, she worked at First Seneca Bank full-time, marrying Frank Emanuele at St. Joseph Church of Oil City in 1965.

Linda worked at First Seneca until her first child in 1968.

She continued working part-time at First Seneca for a short period and then devoted her time to raising a family.

She loved children, baby-sitting for many friends and neighbors.

Linda also loved baking, which provided her family with many homemade meals and desserts.

She especially enjoyed having her father, Aunt Irene O’Conner, and brother Charles, for Sunday dinner for many years.

Linda belonged to the Oil City Garden Club enjoying taking care of planting at Justus Park for a number of years.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Oil City.

She and Frank traveled to the Netherlands twice where her daughter, Susan and her late husband, Randy, a career Navy and Iraq War veteran, lived for several years while he was stationed at NATO headquarters.

While in Europe, Linda and Frank also traveled to Rome, Italy, and Sicily visiting relatives spanning the island.

Linda is survived by two daughters, Susan Carlson (Randy deceased) of Oil City, and Amy Nixon (Raymond) of Enon Valley, PA. , and a son, Jospeh A. Emanuele, of Stephenson, VA.

Five grandchildren, Bradley, Annika, Dide, and Clarice Carlson, and Thomas Nixon.

Also surviving is a sister, Nancy Gibbons (Pat) of Seneca, PA. and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Charles N. File, of Rouseville, PA.

Visitation and funeral services will be for the immediate family.

Interment in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the National Kidney Foundation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

