Pickup, SUV Collide on Route 157

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision in Cranberry Township on Saturday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on State Route 157, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 25.

Police say 26-year-old Kieran D. Irwin, of Venus, was traveling eastbound in a 2000 Dodge Dakota when he swerved into the westbound lane and into the path of a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 44-year-old David A. McVay, of Cranberry.

After the two vehicles collided, Irwin’s pickup rotated clockwise and stopped in a ditch along the northern edge of the westbound lane. McVay’s vehicle also rotated clockwise and came to final rest in a ditch along the southern edge of the eastbound lane.

Both drivers were using seat belts and were not injured.

According to police, Irwin was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on the scene by Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company and Minichs Towing & Recovery.

