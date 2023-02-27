Police Respond to Rollover Crash Involving Teen Driver in Parker Township

PARKER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a rollover crash involving a teen driver in Parker Township on Sunday night.

According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Sunday, February 26, this crash happened on Bruin Main Street, in Parker Township, Butler County, around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, February 12.

Police say 19-year-old Brady T. Ealy, of Creekside, was traveling northbound when his 2014 Ram pickup left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The pickup then collided with a fence and a second utility pole before overturning.

Ealy was not injured. He was not using a seat belt.

According to police, Ealy was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Butler were assisted on the scene by Karns City Volunteer Fire Company and Karns City Regional Ambulance Service.

