Ruth Elizabeth (Weaver) Nosko, 96, of Brook Street (formerly of Water Street), Titusville, passed peacefully on February 23, 2023, following a brief illness.

Ruth’s faith, hope, and trust were securely rooted in God so it is with bittersweet gratitude her loved ones announce her departure from this life to the next.

Ruth was born March 15, 1926, in Lucinda, PA, the daughter of the late Frank S. and Matilda E. (Brothers) Weaver.

She grew up on a 50-acre farm off Huefner Spring Road, where she embraced long days, hard work, and sacrifice without complaint.

In September 1946, she joined the workforce at Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion and was eventually promoted to the role of inspector because of her diligence and work ethic.

At a square dance in late 1955, Ruth met Anthony J. “Tony” Nosko.

She was impressed by his charm and good looks but more so with the respect and reverence he showed to both her and his own mother.

They were married on July 28, 1956 at St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg, PA.

He preceded her in death on September 20, 1974.

Following Anthony’s death, Ruth was confronted with the reality of raising eight children on her own.

She embraced the circumstances and challenges head-on.

She returned to high school as an adult learner and completed her studies at Titusville High School.

She then pursued a nursing degree at the Venango County Vocational-Technical School.

She was employed for many years as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Titusville Area Hospital until she retired in 1996 at the age of 70.

While she was often a woman of few words, Ruth spoke volumes through her generosity and unwavering faith.

She was a dedicated and devoted member of the Titusville Catholic Community, having assisted with various events and activities for many years at the former parish of St. Walburga as well as St. Titus Roman Catholic Church.

She served as a greeter and a Eucharistic Minister; provided dishes for various church functions; laundered the altar linens; and donated several homemade, hand-stitched quilts to raise funds for her faith community.

Ruth expressed her love by providing many meals and baked goods for those around her. (Her turkey dinners, cinnamon rolls, and chocolate chip cookies were always 5-star.)

She was often quilting, sewing, knitting or crocheting.

She gave endearing, robust “Grandma pats” with every hello and goodbye.

Ruth was a compassionate friend and confidant.

She had the gift of wisdom – and candor – and her no-nonsense insight and advice will be greatly missed.

Ruth taught by example how to be kind and grateful – and never hesitated to say “thank you” for a visit, a note, or a phone call.

She was resilient and resourceful, and had an uncanny knack of making something out of nothing.

Along with her husband and parents, Ruth is also reunited in passing with a daughter, Cynthia J. Gildea, a son-in-law Bernard “Bernie” Bienio, and a granddaughter, Angela C. Herzing, as well as all of her siblings, sisters Mildred “Millie” Weaver, Agnes Kaye, Bertha Siegel, Bernice Beichner, Lucy Stewart, and brother Frank “Tom” Weaver.

Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Carolyn Bienio of Titusville; Veronica Nosko of Arlington, VA; Bonita Thompson (Mark) of Fredericksburg, VA; Theresa Lyon (Joe) of Manassas, VA; Julia Murray (David) of Portersville, PA; Jeanne Harmon (Kevin) of Pleasantville, PA; and her son Anthony Nosko, Jr., of Hollywood, MD; her son-in-law, Kevin Gildea of Bloomington, NY; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

Ruth is also survived by her grandchildren: Justin, Allison, Hilary, Graham, Garrett, Kathleen, Michael, Emily, Shannon, Elizabeth, William, Catherine, Josephine, Phillip, Renee, Nicholas, Kate, Lily, Crystal, and Chelsea; her great-grandchildren: Liam, Wilder, Dakota, Oscar, Phoebe, Colton, Cooper, Cody, and Adrian; as well as a great-granddaughter due in April 2023.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Wednesday, March 1st at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 North Washington Street, Titusville, PA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, March 2nd, at St. Titus Roman Catholic Church, 513 West Main Street, Titusville, with Father Christopher M. Barnes as celebrant.

Interment will follow at St. Catharine’s Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the caregivers of Hospice of Crawford County, Inc., for their kindness, care, and compassion.

Memorial donations in Ruth’s name can be made to Hospice of Crawford County, Inc., 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335.

Condolences can be made online at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

