Ryan M. Rarer, 42, of Franklin passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday February 25, 2023.

He was born in Franklin in on September 2, 1980 and was a son of Garry Rarer Sr. and the late Linda Varner Rarer.

Ryan was known for his generosity and caring nature.

He loved flea markets, crafting, cooking and selling his creations at the Galleria in Franklin.

Ryan was very spiritual and had several very close friends.

In addition to his father, he is survived by a sister, Jennifer Lytle of Franklin and a brother, Garry Rarer Jr. and his wife Marsha of Pottstown; his niece, Lacey Beers of Franklin and his nephew Garrett Beers of Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Varner Rarer and brother-in-law, Jim Lytle.

There will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 W. Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

