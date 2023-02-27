 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Ryan M. Rarer

Monday, February 27, 2023 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-9eDholq8mH2OzUWRyan M. Rarer, 42, of Franklin passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday February 25, 2023.

He was born in Franklin in on September 2, 1980 and was a son of Garry Rarer Sr. and the late Linda Varner Rarer.

Ryan was known for his generosity and caring nature.

He loved flea markets, crafting, cooking and selling his creations at the Galleria in Franklin.

Ryan was very spiritual and had several very close friends.

In addition to his father, he is survived by a sister, Jennifer Lytle of Franklin and a brother, Garry Rarer Jr. and his wife Marsha of Pottstown; his niece, Lacey Beers of Franklin and his nephew Garrett Beers of Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Varner Rarer and brother-in-law, Jim Lytle.

There will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 W. Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.