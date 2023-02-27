SPONSORED: Rossbacher Insurance Group’s J.T. Colwell Earns Insurance Designation
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Rossbacher Insurance Group is proud to announce the designation of Certified Risk Manager (CRM) has been conferred upon J.T. Colwell, following his successful completion of a comprehensive insurance education program.
Certified Risk Manager (CRM) is a nationally recognized designation demonstrating technical knowledge and educational commitment to the risk management field. This designation requires completing 80 education hours, five advanced courses, culminating with passing five rigorous examinations. Each of these courses focus on the complex industry of risk management, identifying intricate risks and exposures to personal and commercial insurance programs.
The CRM designation is one of the most prestigious insurance designations one can obtain. There are only 6,000 CRMs in the world, demonstrating their professional excellence and leadership in the risk management industry.
J.T. is also recognized as a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC).
J.T. became a partner at Team Rossbacher in October of 2005. He obtained his bachelor of science in finance from University of Dayton. He resides in Corry with his daughters, Sara and Liz. Rossbacher Insurance Group with offices in Corry, Cranberry, Oil City, and North East, has been assisting personal and business clients with their insurance needs since 1928. To learn more, visit TeamRossbacher.com.
