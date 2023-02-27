 

State Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 899

Monday, February 27, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarBARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on State Route 899 in Barnett Township on Saturday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened around 8:01 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, on State Route 899, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the vehicle involved was located in the area of State Route 36, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to police, the involved vehicle is listed as a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 34-year-old Carla L. Vitrano, of Norfolk, Va.

Police say Vitrano was not injured in the accident.

Additional details of the crash were not released.

This investigation is ongoing.


