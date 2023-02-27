Teen Driver Escapes Injuries After Vehicle Slides into Drainage Ditch Along Miola Road

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen escaped injuries after her vehicle slid into a drainage ditch in Farmington Township on Saturday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 9:44 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, on Miola Road, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2013 Lincoln driven by a 16-year-old female, of Leeper, was traveling west while attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway, which had a covering of snow from a recent storm.

The vehicle slid off the north side of the roadway and into a drainage ditch.

The operator was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the right front wheel. It was towed from the scene by Snyder’s Auto Body.

According to police, the teen driver was charged with a traffic violation.

