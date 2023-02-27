 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

West Forest Drama Club Sees ‘Best-Selling Performances’ of Peter Pan

Monday, February 27, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Peter Pan cast 2 (1)TIONESTA, Pa. — The West Forest Drama Club recently presented J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of Peter Pan.

Over 20 students in grades 3 through 12 took part in the popular show on February 10 and 11.

Dinner was served before the show by the Forest Fires Girls’ Basketball team and coach.

The play was directed by Mr. John Wortman with production assistance from Mrs. Lori Beatty, Miss Michelle Mazur, Mrs. Jennifer Carll, and Mr. Brian Rosen.

These productions were two of the best-selling performances by the West Forest Drama Club in recent memory.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.