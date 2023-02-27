West Forest Drama Club Sees ‘Best-Selling Performances’ of Peter Pan

TIONESTA, Pa. — The West Forest Drama Club recently presented J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of Peter Pan.

Over 20 students in grades 3 through 12 took part in the popular show on February 10 and 11.

Dinner was served before the show by the Forest Fires Girls’ Basketball team and coach.

The play was directed by Mr. John Wortman with production assistance from Mrs. Lori Beatty, Miss Michelle Mazur, Mrs. Jennifer Carll, and Mr. Brian Rosen.

These productions were two of the best-selling performances by the West Forest Drama Club in recent memory.

