Man Accused of Selling Vehicle That Did Not Belong to Him to Paint Township Victim

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 35-year-old man is accused of selling a vehicle that did not belong to him to a Paint Township victim.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Joshua John Lauer, of Dallas, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Friday, February 24.

A known male reported to PSP Clarion on May 27, 2022, that he had been deceived by Joshua Lauer about purchasing a 2009 Subaru car. The victim lives in Paint Township, Clarion County and this is where the crime occurred, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim reported Lauer told him he was helping a known male sell the Subaru. The victim gave Lauer $1,000.00 on May 24, 2022, to go towards the purchase of the vehicle. He then gave Lauer $1,170.00 on May 26, 2022, the complaint states.

It was noted that Lauer gave the victim a written receipt for the first $1,000.00, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, on May 26 around 2:30 p.m., Lauer picked the victim up at his residence. He drove the victim to a garage across the street from the Clarion Sheetz and showed him a Subaru. This was the car Lauer said that the victim was purchasing.

On May 27 around 10:30 a.m., Lauer told the victim that he would make arraignments for him to get the car. That time came, and Lauer did not produce the car, the complaint states.

Lauer then would not answer the phone when the victim called and did not return his messages, the complaint indicates.

On January 13, 2023, PSP Clarion interviewed a female who was dating Lauer at the time of this incident. She said that Lauer never owned a Subaru that he would be able to sell. She stated that Lauer told her the victim was selling a Subaru, and he was thinking about buying it for her, the complaint notes.

Lauer faces the following charge:

– Theft by Deception – False Impression, Felony 3

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

