7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayA slight chance of showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 13 to 17 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday NightA chance of rain showers after 1am, mixing with snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
FridayRain, possibly mixed with snow showers, becoming all rain after 7am. High near 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Friday NightShowers. Low around 33. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
SaturdayA chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 40.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 23.
MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 47.
