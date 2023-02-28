AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Drop in Pennsylvania

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are four cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.766 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.766

Average price during the week of February 21, 2023: $3.806

Average price during the week of February 28, 2022: $3.705

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.741 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.788. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.769 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.736.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.795 Altoona

$3.768 Beaver

$3.857 Bradford

$3.681 Brookville

$3.731 Butler

$3.658 Clarion

$3.730 DuBois

$3.760 Erie

$3.819 Greensburg

$3.834 Indiana

$3.836 Jeannette

$3.789 Kittanning

$3.835 Latrobe

$3.808 Meadville

$3.866 Mercer

$3.670 New Castle

$3.806 New Kensington

$3.794 Oil City

$3.765 Pittsburgh

$3.666 Sharon

$3.678 Uniontown

$3.862 Warren

$3.651 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas fell five cents over the last week to $3.36. The main reason is the price of oil, which fell into the mid $70s per barrel, nearly $5 cheaper than earlier this month. Today’s national average of $3.36 is 14 cents less than a month ago and 24 cents less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.27 million barrels per day to 8.91 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.8 million barrels to 240.1 million barrels last week. However, decreasing oil prices have contributed to pushing pump prices lower.

Crude prices have declined over the last few weeks due to the strengthening of the dollar and market concerns about increasing domestic oil inventories. EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased substantially by 7.6 million barrels to 479 million barrels last week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

