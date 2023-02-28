 

Ada A. Hogue

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-D0jsy7wrcIfY69UAda A. Hogue, 101, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born December 10, 1921 at home on Horsecreek Road, she was a daughter of the late Millard and Lottie Strain Vandermark.

She was married on February 3, 1940 to Charles E. “Dutch” Hogue and he preceded her in death on March 20, 1996.

Ada retired from the glass plant in Oil City where she worked for over 20 years.

After retirement, she enjoyed spending time at home and with her family.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda Yanko of Hudson, FL; four grandchildren, Kim Patton, Allan Yanko, Rebeca Anderson, and Jodie Hogue; and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Hogue; a daughter, Alberta Neal; a grandson Clyde Neal; and several brothers and sisters.

There will be no visitation.

Funeral services are private.

Ada will be laid to rest in Heckathorn Cemetery beside her husband.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.


