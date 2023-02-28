Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits

Who knew something so delicious could be this simple?!

Ingredients

1/2 cup cold butter, cubed

2 cups self-rising flour



3/4 cup buttermilkMelted butter

Directions

-In a large bowl, cut butter into flour until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in buttermilk just until moistened. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead 3-4 times. Pat or lightly roll to 3/4-in. thickness. Cut with a floured 2-1/2-in. biscuit cutter.

-Place on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 425° until golden brown, 11-13 minutes. Brush tops with butter. Serve warm.

