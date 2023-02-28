Clarion Man Accused of Striking Victim, Strangling Her During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man allegedly struck a woman, knocked her to the ground, and strangled her during a domestic altercation that occurred in Clarion Borough on February 14.

According to court documents, the Clarion Boro Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old David Terrell Robinson, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on February 15.

On February 14, 2023, around 9:10 a.m. officers from the Clarion Borough Police Department were dispatched to Shady Avenue by the Clarion County Department of Public Safety (CCDP) for a 9-1-1 hang-up call. CCDP stated that the caller gave the Shady Avenue address and then the call was disconnected. CCDP attempted to call the individual back several times without success, according to the complaint.

While en route to the above-described location, the caller had the caller back on the line and she advised that a male was hitting her daughter, the complaint states.

The officers arrived on the scene and encountered the caller on the front porch. The caller relayed that the male who was hitting her daughter was located inside the residence. The officers went into the house and observed the victim cleaning up a broken fish tank. The victim advised that David Terrell Robinson was in the living room. The officers entered the living room and observed Robinson holding a small female child. When Robinson was asked what was going on, he replied, “Ask her,” and pointed at the victim. When Robinson was advised that they were asking him, he did not say anything. One officer stayed in the living room with Robinson, and another went out on the front porch with the victim, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim told the officer that Robinson grabbed her by the throat and choked her because “she told him that things were not working out between the two of them.” She reported that Robinson placed both of his hands around her neck and squeezed and indicated that she could not breathe. Fresh scratches on the left side of the victim’s neck and redness on both sides of her neck were observed. Photographs of the injuries were obtained as evidence.

The officer then returned to the living room and asked Robinson why he strangled the victim, and he indicated that he was annoyed. Police then place him into custody, according to the complaint.

One of the officers then interviewed the caller. She stated that Robinson hit the victim three or four times, knocked her to the ground, and strangled her. The caller added that Robinson kicked the fish tank and broke it, the complaint notes.

A Clarion County Probation Officer arrived on the scene and provided the officers with a detainer for Robinson, and he was transported to the Clarion County Jail and he was turned over to their custody, according to the complaint.

Once back at the Clarion Borough Police Department, multiple sentencing orders for Robinson were obtained from the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas signed by President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton. These orders show a course of conduct for Robinson’s behavior.

Robinson was arraigned in front of Judge Quinn on February 15 at 1:23 p.m. on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Stalking – Repeatedly Comm. To Cause Fear, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Course of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 28, at 11:30 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

