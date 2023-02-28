Gerald (Jerry) McFarland, age almost 81, of Everson, Washington, died on February 25, 2023 from an aggressive cancer.

Jerry was born the youngest of eight on April 17, 1942 to Jesse and Gladys Mackey McFarland in Leeper, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from North Clarion High School in 1961 and served in the US Air Force from 1961 to 1965.

He received a BS degree in Geography and an MEd degree in Science Education from Clarion University of Pennsylvania where he also played baseball.

He also completed post graduate studies in Science Education at Oregon State University.

He spent the majority of his professional career supporting people in drug and alcohol rehab.

He met the love of his life, Gretchen Faller, when he was in ninth grade and they married in 1966.

They had two children, Kent Patrick and Michele Renee.

In retirement Jerry spent his time developing and nurturing his many hobbies and talents.

He had a green thumb (last year he harvested 111 tomatoes from 3 plants), an artistic eye (his bird photos were award winning), and a sarcastic wit ( “I’ll do it my way!”).

He loved exploring Washington, especially taking photos of birds and mountains.

His family and friends will surely miss his spicy chili, cure-almost-anything soups, and yummy jams.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents, two sisters (Norma Kelly and Patricia Thompson), and four brothers (Ernie, Bob, Jack, and Bill).

He is survived by one brother, Roger, and too many nieces and nephews to count!

He is also survived by his son Kent (Clare Curry) of Woodstock, VT and granddaughter Alexandra Finn McFarland of New York City; his daughter Michele (Eric) Waltz of Bellingham, WA and granddaughter Gabriella Sage Waltz.

Per Jerry’s request there will be no service, but in true Scotch-Irish tradition, we encourage you to raise a glass in his memory and to consider making a donation to either or both Whatcom Hospice at www.whatcomhospice.org or End of Life WA at www.endoflifewa.org.

The family is deeply appreciative of the compassionate care, help and assistance of both organizations.

His caregiver, Emily, became family.

He kept his wit and humor until the very end.

As he always said, “Did that!”.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

