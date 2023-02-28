Knox Man Seriously Injured in Route 322 Crash, Transported to UPMC Presbyterian

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was transported to UPMC Presbyterian for serious injuries following a crash that occurred on Route 322 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:41 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, on US 322 (28th Division Highway), east of T-770 in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 55-year-old David C. Bigley, of Knox, was traveling west on Route 322 when his 2011 Dodge Nitro left the roadway on the north berm and struck a tree on the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle then collided with another tree head-on before coming to a stop.

Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance transported Bigley to UPMC Presbyterian, in Pittsburgh, for suspected serious injuries, according to police.

He was using a seat belt.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

