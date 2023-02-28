Mrs. Patricia Ann Black, 95, passed away early Monday morning, February 27, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Patricia Ann, daughter of Lee S. and Gladys Geneva Barnes Black, was born on August 5, 1927 in Franklin.

She was a 1945 graduate of Franklin High School and a graduate of the Franklin Business School.

Pat married George Acheson “Ach” Black, Jr. on January 18, 1947.

During her lifetime, Mrs. Black enjoyed bowling and playing bridge.

She was employed by Venango Federal Savings and Loan, Dr. Donald Spencer, DDS, the Corry Area School District, and Associated (Raymond) Spring of Corry.

Pat was an active volunteer in the Presbyterian Church and in the community, including the DeBence Antique Music World and Meals on Wheels.

Mrs. Black was preceded in death by her husband George Acheson Black, Jr., on December 31, 2015; her parents; a sister, Jane E. Potts, and a brother, Lee S. Black, Jr.

She is survived by three sons: Jon Acheson and his wife Jane of Carlisle PA; Steven Lee of Troy, Michigan; and James Randall and his wife Leith of Niceville, Florida; grandchildren Alexandra Black of Niceville FL; Bryan Black and wife Genoa and great-grandson Henry Acheson of Tucson AZ; Amy Meadows and husband Tony and great-grandson Landry Kenyon of Mechanicsburg PA.

There will be no visitation.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff – Guthrie Funeral home and Cremation Services, Inc., 312 W. Park Street, Franklin.

Graveside services will be held at the Franklin Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

