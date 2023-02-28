Sharon Ann Moore, 77, of Pleasantville passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at her residence.

Sharon was born on March 1, 1945, in Salamanca, NY to the late Ralph and Ruth (Dahlke) Ditcher.

She married Robert W. Moore Sr., on November 18, 1963, in Ellicottville, NY.

Mr. Moore preceded her in death on May 25, 2004.

Sharon was a homemaker and also operated a sewing business for several years.

She enjoyed camping, boating, crocheting, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sons, Robert W. “Robby” Moore Jr. and wife Jennie of Port Charlotte, FL, Scott T. Moore and girlfriend Wendy Vinopal of Titusville; friend, Denise Huber of Titusville; grandchildren, Ashley Wright and husband RJ of Port Charlotte, FL, Nicole Chappel and husband Travis of Northport, FL, Ashia Fielding of Titusville, Chelsea Patterson of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Weston Chappel, Bella Wright, Sophia Wright; a brother, Glenn M. Ditcher and wife Shirley; sisters, Lavinia “Toots” Ahrens and husband Mike, Caroline “Dolly” Westcott and husband Bud; and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by a son, Todd Michael Moore.

Visitation will be at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Wednesday from 12:00 to 1:45 pm.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Titus Church following the visitation at 2 pm with Fr. Christopher Barnes, officiating.

A live stream of the service can be viewed on Sharon’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Interment will be in St. Catharine’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Erie City Mission/New Life 1017 French St., Erie, PA 16501 or to the charity of one’s choice.

