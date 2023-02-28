 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Chronic TMJ Pain, TMJ Disorders Treatment Options Available at Spine & Extremities Center

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

IMG_1199 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dysfunction and pain can be the result of several pathologic processes.

Typically, we see one of three primary causes:

  • TMJ articular disc and capsular abnormalities (including adhesions, tears, and scars)
  • TMJ arthritis (DJD)
  • Abnormal musculoskeletal changes in the muscles that move your jaw and coordinate chewing (muscles of mastication)

At Spine & Extremities Center they offer treatment with a program using two of their advanced regenerative medicine modalities that are non-invasive.

Shockwave Therapy (Myofascial Acoustic Compression Therapy- MyACT) is widely used in the treatment of acute and chronic pain in muscles, tendons and joints. MyACT is the use of mechanical pulses to target tissue at varying depths to compress and manipulate tissues in a focused and precise manner creating a deep tissue stimulus which can lead to decreased pain, increased circulation, and most importantly chemically signaling the generation of a reparative response from the body — all key components in the healing and recovery process. In cases of TMJ, all aspects of the joint, including the articular disc, the anterior and posterior bands, the TMJ ligament, and the posterior capsule are targeted.

The treatment also pulses into the subchondral bone and joint capsule and addresses commonly associated inflammation, edema, and restrictions in those structures. The Class IV High Intensity Medical Laser is used to decrease pain, stimulate healing, and repair of soft tissues, and increase oxygen delivery and blood flow to the area to improve long-term responses. The laser also can contribute to relaxing abnormal hypertonicity in the muscles in the region that are often abnormal in TMJ disorders.

The treatment is often used after patients have been diagnosed by a dentist or oral surgeon and have failed or incompletely responded to conventional treatments. The program is four sessions typically 7-14 days apart. Patients often report their TMJ being sore and stiff for several days after the first treatment and this is expected as the therapy begins to stimulate repair of the joint structures. Following this, patients tend to have significant improvement over the next several weeks and continued improvement as the natural healing process continues for several more months.

This program is not covered by insurance and is $295.00 for 4 treatments per TMJ.

An evaluation for new patients for this service is available from Dr. Barrett or Dr. Peters and is available for $50.00. It includes review of your history, your TMJ exam, and any corrective osteopathic or chiropractic myofascial release to the TMJ region that may need addressed prior to beginning the program. Many patients can begin treatment the same day.

Download the Spine & Extremities app or call the office at 814-227-5855.

Office Hours:

Monday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en

More information can be found at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.

Spine & Extremities main


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.