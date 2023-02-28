SPONSORED: Chronic TMJ Pain, TMJ Disorders Treatment Options Available at Spine & Extremities Center
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dysfunction and pain can be the result of several pathologic processes.
Typically, we see one of three primary causes:
- TMJ articular disc and capsular abnormalities (including adhesions, tears, and scars)
- TMJ arthritis (DJD)
- Abnormal musculoskeletal changes in the muscles that move your jaw and coordinate chewing (muscles of mastication)
At Spine & Extremities Center they offer treatment with a program using two of their advanced regenerative medicine modalities that are non-invasive.
Shockwave Therapy (Myofascial Acoustic Compression Therapy- MyACT) is widely used in the treatment of acute and chronic pain in muscles, tendons and joints. MyACT is the use of mechanical pulses to target tissue at varying depths to compress and manipulate tissues in a focused and precise manner creating a deep tissue stimulus which can lead to decreased pain, increased circulation, and most importantly chemically signaling the generation of a reparative response from the body — all key components in the healing and recovery process. In cases of TMJ, all aspects of the joint, including the articular disc, the anterior and posterior bands, the TMJ ligament, and the posterior capsule are targeted.
The treatment also pulses into the subchondral bone and joint capsule and addresses commonly associated inflammation, edema, and restrictions in those structures. The Class IV High Intensity Medical Laser is used to decrease pain, stimulate healing, and repair of soft tissues, and increase oxygen delivery and blood flow to the area to improve long-term responses. The laser also can contribute to relaxing abnormal hypertonicity in the muscles in the region that are often abnormal in TMJ disorders.
The treatment is often used after patients have been diagnosed by a dentist or oral surgeon and have failed or incompletely responded to conventional treatments. The program is four sessions typically 7-14 days apart. Patients often report their TMJ being sore and stiff for several days after the first treatment and this is expected as the therapy begins to stimulate repair of the joint structures. Following this, patients tend to have significant improvement over the next several weeks and continued improvement as the natural healing process continues for several more months.
This program is not covered by insurance and is $295.00 for 4 treatments per TMJ.
An evaluation for new patients for this service is available from Dr. Barrett or Dr. Peters and is available for $50.00. It includes review of your history, your TMJ exam, and any corrective osteopathic or chiropractic myofascial release to the TMJ region that may need addressed prior to beginning the program. Many patients can begin treatment the same day.
